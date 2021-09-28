Job opportunities available at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield is holding a hiring event as staffing shortages continues. The job event at MGM Springfield is Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the ballroom.

“We’ll have a table of swag. We’ll also have a table of information so if someone comes in and doesn’t understand a position we will provide that to them. Our retention bonus will be mentioned at the event along with interviews on the spot and offers as well.” Kirsy Segarra, Talent Acquisition Manager, MGM Springfield

Luigi Calabrese has been employed at MGM Springfield since its opening in 2018. After retiring from owning a popular restaurant in Springfield’s South End, he was one of the first to enroll in MGM’s dealer school and became the casino’s first tables dealer on the floor.

“For me, I was in a different field, I was a little scared. But when I came to MGM they taught me everything I know today. It’s a great opportunity to work for a great company.” Luigi Calabrese, Tables Game Dealer, MGM Springfield

There are currently 66 positions available at MGM Springfield. Full-time and part-time positions are available for the following: Food and Beverage (33), Casino (8), Hotel Operations (7), Entertainment/Event Position (6), Security (4), Accounting & Financing (2), Corporate (2), Facility Maintenance (2), Retail & Procurement (1), Sales and Marketing (1).

$1,500 Bonus Retention checks for the following positions:

Cook

Master Cook

SEM Fountain Worker

Busser/Runner

Bar Porters

Guest Room Attendants

Bartenders

$2,000 Bonus Retention checks for the following positions:

Cage Cashiers

Count Team

Security Officers

The MGM Springfield Hotel is scheduled to reopen October 7 from Thursdays through Sundays. The hotel has been open to invited guests only since March. The hotel offers daily room rates, AAA member discounts, a military rate, and exclusive rated to M life reward members. There are also dog friendly rooms available.

Who else has the Monday blues and is ready for the weekend? 🙋‍♀️

Beginning October 7th our hotel will be open from Thursdays- Sundays! Start your weekends off early at the number one spot for fun and winning! 💰

🏨 Book your reservations now ; https://t.co/Mj54mTK7Af pic.twitter.com/dYQZkRdHdl — MGM Springfield (@MGMSpringfield) September 27, 2021

Job openings in Massachusetts have hit an all-time high, the National Federation of Independent Businesses reported that the number of unfilled job openings in the state is far above the 48-year historical average of 22%.