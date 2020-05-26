Joe Kennedy visits western Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Joe Kennedy was in western Massachusetts to check in on local Covid-19 relief efforts and to get his message out to voters for the upcoming November election.

One of his stops was at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield. He toured the facility on Tuesday and learned about their efforts to supply breakfasts and lunches to local families in need during the pandemic.

Anyone over the age of 1 can receive a meal, and now more than 400 go out to residents each day.

Kennedy stressed the importance of seeing the needs of western Massachusetts communities in person. He also addressed the key issues right now among voters.

“How do we reopen and do so in a way so people can get back to work and what does work look like,” he said. “How can we grow from this crisis, so this country never has to go through this again?”

Congressman Joe Kennedy’s tour of western Massachusetts also included Springfield, Holyoke, and Greenfield.