SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saint Patrick’s Day is next week, and Friday night in Springfield, early celebrations to kick off holiday festivities.

The ‘Home for Irish Culture’ celebrates with live Irish music and traditional Irish dancing at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club. Local leaders in attendance say there’s no better place to sing, dance and enjoy a good corned beef sandwich.

“The John Boyle O’Reilly has been an Irish American enclave, well respected for many years.

A lot of history and tradition here,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield. “I thank all of the Irish Americans, especially in the Springfield area for their continued belief and investment in the city.”

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is Sunday, March 19th. And you watch the Parade live right here on 22News.