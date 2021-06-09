John J. Duggan Academy holds in-person graduation ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a well-deserved evening of celebration Wednesday for the seniors of John J. Duggan Academy.

After a long year of virtual classes, they were able to have their graduation.

Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ceremony, which was held at Central High School. 22News spoke with graduates Jared Crespo and Szneira Jennings, who reflected on the challenges of the year.

They told 22News, “I can’t speak for everyone, but there are ups and downs, but I have to admit, I’ve gone through it and I did my best. Not having prom and stuff, it really bothered me, but the next best thing is graduation and I’m happy we could graduate in person now.”

A big congratulations to the Duggan Academy Class of 2021 from 22News!