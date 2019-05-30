John Vieau running for mayor of Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – He’s served on the Chicopee City Council for the past 16-years. Now, John Vieau wants to lead the city.

Council President John Vieau formally announced Wednesday evening that he’s running for mayor of Chicopee. Vieau said he’s looking forward to following through on many of the projects he’s been working on as a city councilor.

He told 22News, “We are doing phase two of our safety complex, we’re rolling out municipal broadband, our city hall renovation project- just to name a few.”

Vieau is being challenged by Chicopee Comprehensive High School Principal Joe Morissette, a former police officer.

Mayor Richard Kos announced he won’t run for re-election.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.