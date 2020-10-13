Johnson & Johnson suspends COVID-19 vaccine trial, what does it mean?

FILE – This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot, the company announced Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A pharmaceutical company developing a COVID-19 vaccine has halted their clinical trial after a participant became very sick.

Local health experts this is actually pretty common and they don’t want you to be that concerned about this suspended COVID vaccine trial. Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced this week that they had to pause their clinical trial after the vaccine caused someone to develop an unexplained illness.

Doctors from Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center said that adverse reactions are common in vaccine clinical trials, but they do want to learn more about how it affected the participant.

“It is actually important that the pharmaceutical companies’ vaccine makers manufacture take the time and diligence and the time to explore each type of reaction if they are serious before continuing to progress,” said Dr. Robert Roose.

Dr. Roose also said they know of manufacturers who suspended trials in certain areas after people experienced neurologic side effects to the vaccine. However, they typically don’t see it done on a global scale.

But again, they say you shouldn’t be alarmed exposing potential issues is why companies engage in clinical trials.

You should also look at the population sample, the study included 60,000 participants and only that one person reported a serious side effect.