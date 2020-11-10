Join the reverse car parade at Szot Park in Chicopee Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Chicopee is hosting a reverse car parade through Szot Park Tuesday afternoon.

Community members are invited to join the free event called “IN THE SPIRIT – Reverse Car Parade” from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting from the Front Street entrance of Szot Park. There will be no foot traffic allowed through the Szot Park area of the event from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Due to the health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of events in Chicopee were canceled. This is a way for everyone to see the people they have missed.

According to the City of Chicopee, the reverse car parade was called ‘IN THE SPRIRT’ to signify the spirit of the community and the spirit of the holidays that have been missed. Some the of them include school, Easter, Memorial Day, and celebrating the Fourth of July.

The community is looking forward to seeing everyone during the drive-through event!

MAP: Szot Park

