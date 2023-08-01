SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Comedians Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson will be coming to the MassMutual Center in September.

These three comedians will be performing on September 8th at 7:30 p.m. at the MassMutual Center, according to their website. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. on their website.

Jon Stewart is a comedian, political commentator, actor, director, and television host of The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple TV+. He hosted The Daily Show, on Comedy Central, and Saturday Night Live. He has 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2022.

Comedian John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer and actor. Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times and began writing for SNL in 2008 and has created memorable characters. He has starred in multiple films such as Chip N’ Dale Rescue Ranger, and recently, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He has his own stand-up specials that have been featured on Comedy Central and Netflix.

Pete Davidson is a comedian, actor, and writer, and started standup comedy in 2013 before being hired as a cast member on Saturday Night Live for eight seasons. Back in 2020, he received the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Movie Star, and in 2023, he acted in three high-profile action franchise films. He appeared as Phlektik in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Bowie in Fast X, and voiced Mirage in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.