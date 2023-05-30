SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jose Delgado formally announced his run for Springfield City Council At Large on Tuesday.

Delgato has served as a Deputy Chief of Staff for the former Governor Charlie Baker, an aide for Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and was a Director of Government Affairs for MGM Springfield, according to a news release from Jose Delgado. Delgado is currently the Chief Engagement Officer for the Executive Office of Public Safety in Governor Maura Healey’s administration.

“I’m running for City Council because Springfield deserves an effective leader, with experience in both Government and the private sector, who is ready to serve on day one. I’m not about divisive, partisan politics. I’m about bringing people together, and getting things done,” said Delgado.

“I was raised by a single mother, and in high school, I worked part-time to help support my family,” Delgado said. Delgado has committed himself to public service as a way to give back as a first-generation college student.

“I grew up in the North End, lived in Indian Orchard and Forest Park, and achieved the dream of owning a home in Atwater Park,” Delgato said. He will be releasing his platform over the next several weeks but said that the focus of his campaign will be housing affordability, small businesses, good schools, and public safety. Investing in quality city services, public transit, senior programming, and the environment will be a part of his platform as well.