Joseph Gulluni has been found not guilty on multiple charges in an arson case from June 2019.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Joseph Gulluni Jr., a cousin to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, was found not guilty of all charges in an arson case from 2019.

Gullini’s attorney, Daniel Kelly, sent 22News a news release confirming the decision.

Joseph Gulluni was was charged in August 2019 with Arson, Intent to Defraud Insurance, and two counts of Destruction of Personal Property after one of his occupied rental properties in the Three Rivers section of Palmer was destroyed by a fire in June 2019.

Five people were forced out of their homes in that fire. Everyone who was inside the multi-family house at the time was able to make it out safely, and there were no injuries.

A special prosecutor was brought-in from Worcester County to handle the case.