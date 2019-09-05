Josh Kraft discusses local businesses giving back in Springfield

Breaking News
Hundreds without power after severe weather in western Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Josh Kraft, of the Kraft family that owns the Patriots, was in western Massachusetts Wednesday morning.

The son of Robert Kraft spoke at the Springfield Regional Chamber’s Rise and Shine Breakfast.

His message to local business owners was the importance of giving back.

“The businesses here get it. They invest back into the community. They understand the importance of community. There is no better example than Springfield together after the devastation of the tornadoes,” said Kraft.

Kraft is the president of the New England Patriots Foundation.

The organization supports charities around New England that help with diversity, education, family and health.

