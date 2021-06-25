Judge Payne appointed to Springfield Community Police Hearing Board

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Police Hearing Board will have a new Chair member on its team.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Domenic Sarno, retired Springfield District Court Judge John Payne has been appointed to the Community Police Hearing Board (CPHB). Judge Payne will be replacing Attorney Ernesto Castillo who is stepping down.

Judge Payne retired as presiding justice of Springfield District Court this year, after serving 20 years on the bench, including time at the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse.

Judge Payne stated, “I am pleased to join the Community Police Hearing Board and help with building the relationship between citizens and our Police Department.”

Community Police Hearing Board members

Retired Judge John Payne – Chair

Robert C. Jackson, owner of Jackson Security Company

Former Labor Union representative and retired Human Resource manager Albert Tranghese

Retired Police Officers Pastor Gail Hill, Dr. Gary Berte and Joseph Griffin

Former Warden Kim Weir

Funeral Director and Business Owner Paul A. Phaneuf

Property Manager Linda Caron

Mayor Sarno stated, “I want to thank Attorney Ernesto Castillo for his service, dedication and commitment. His years as a member and chair of our Citizens Community Police Hearing Board have been a great benefit to our residents and business community and I want to applaud his efforts and acknowledge his service. As Attorney Castillo has stated, he wants to remain involved with our community and I am looking forward to continuing working with him in another capacity in the near future.”

“I am very appreciative of Judge Payne for agreeing to serve on this most important ‘checks and balances’ board,” Mayor Sarno continued. “He is a very well respected member of our Springfield community, who comes with an outstanding career background. I know he will serve our residents and business community honorably and with distinction in this capacity. His institutional knowledge, professionalism, and sense of justice is second-to-none.”

The Community Police Hearing Board helps to ensure that all complaints are investigated thoroughly and fairly.

Mayor Sarno added that, “I truly believe that our efforts to assure best practices, improve our policies and practices, and take advantage of new technology, such as our Crime Analysis Unit and Body Worn Cameras, is putting us on a path where improved trust, confidence, and effective policing will be the end product.”