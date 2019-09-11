Judge William Boyle to be remembered at funeral Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friends, family members, and fellow judges from across Massachusetts are expected to attend a memorial service for retired Judge William Boyle in Springfield Wednesday morning.

Boyle, who had served as first justice of the Springfield District Court since 2006, retired last year due to his battle with the disease ALS. Ironically, Boyle had replaced Judge Robert Kumor, Jr., who also suffered from ALS.

Prior to becoming a judge, Boyle was active in local politics, having been elected multiple times to the Springfield City Council. He served as president of the council from 1993 to 1998.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 to 10:45 A.M. at the Sacred Heart Church, located at 395 Chestnut Street in Springfield. A funeral Mass will follow at the church, starting at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be private.

Judge William Boyle was 62 years old.