SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Judicial leaders say that they are in favor of building a new courthouse in Springfield.

State judicial leaders made this announcement during a budget hearing on Tuesday, pointing to the “state of disrepair” that the Roderick Ireland Courthouse is in. The Trial Court Administrator said that people who have worked at the courthouse have for years been voicing concerns over sewage backups and excessive mold.

Back in 2021, the Hampden County District Attorney even removed his staff from the building saying conditions there posed health risks. While these worries are nothing new, state leaders have struggled to reach an agreement on a solution in recent years.

At Tuesday’s budget hearing, the desired path forward was made clear, a brand-new building. This announcement marks a slight shift in how state officials have previously spoken about the issue.

Back in December, a Trial Court spokesperson said options were being explored, considering either a new building or just renovating the current one. Those calling for a new courthouse did acknowledge the likely hefty cost of such a project but expressed the belief that it’d be worth it. There is currently no exact timeline on when efforts may begin to be made.