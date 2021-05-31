June 1 marks the 10-year anniversary of EF-3 tornado in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday marks the 10 year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that ripped through western Massachusetts.

It carved a 39-mile path of destruction from Westfield to Charlton. The tornado injured hundreds of people and killed three. As well as destroyed homes, trees, and buildings.

Ten years later, residents remember the destruction and devastation like it was yesterday.

Roger Bruno and Ellen Schwartz told 22News, “I was just amazed how the houses the entire backs were ripped off they looked like doll houses, like open doll houses it was just astonishing, the power of something like that.”

Several of the hardest hit communities will hold commemorative services tomorrow including Springfield and monsoon. 22News will have live team coverage for the 10 year anniversary beginning tomorrow morning.