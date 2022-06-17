SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Much of Massachusetts is celebrating Juneteenth festivities all weekend long. And, one such event is the Jubilee Spades and Dominoes tournament and Vendor Fair that happened in Springfield Friday night.

Juneteenth is a Massachusetts State and Federal holiday that falls on Sunday this year. It honors the emancipation of people who were enslaved in this country.

The tournament and vendor fair kicked off the celebrations. 22News spoke with one of the organizers of the event, Tiffany Allecia, the founder of Black and Brown Wall Street. “So Juneteenth is really about respecting that history while also making sure we don’t repeat it within ourselves in our freedom. Let’s come together, let’s talk, let’s enjoy, let’s spend money. We are going to take care of ourselves on weekends and holidays like this,” she said.

Friday’s event wrapped up with a showing of “Black Panther” at Blunt Park in Springfield.

The festivities continue Saturday with a Block Party at Court Square starting at 4pm.