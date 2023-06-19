SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a special Juneteenth celebration on Monday at Springfield City Hall.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno and State Representative Bud Williams will be co-hosting the celebration on Monday. After the flag-raising, there will be a special musical celebration at Springfield Symphony Hall with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra that will feature themes of freedom, hope, and unity with the Springfield Symphony Chorus, Extended Family Choir, and Avery Sharpe Quartet, with soloist Kevin Sharpe, Sofia Rivera, Heshima Moja, and the Golden Voice of Springfield Vanessa Ford.

The celebration will be taking place on the front steps of Springfield City Hall at 2:00 p.m.

Mayor Sarno states, “Representative Bud Williams and I are proud and honored to co-host the city of Springfield’s annual Juneteenth celebration with a special flag-raising ceremony here at City Hall. Following the flag-raising we’ll join with our iconic Springfield Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall for a unique and powerful performance to celebrate this historic event. It is important for us to recognize this significant part of our nation’s history. My administration has always supported this important occasion and I was proud to approve and support adding Juneteenth as an official paid holiday for the city of Springfield.”

Governor Charlie Baker approved Juneteenth as a holiday across the state back in 2020, which was championed and sponsored by Representative Williams. President Biden signed into law a bill that established Juneteenth as a federal holiday on June 17th, 2021. The new Juneteenth holiday marks the anniversary date of June 19, 1865, when Union Army General Gordon Granger announced General Order No. 3 in Galveston, Texas, news of the Emancipation Proclamation to the people of Texas and freed all remaining enslaved people in the state.