SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Juneteenth is around the corner and several events are taking place in Springfield over the next few days.

On Friday, people gathered in Mason Square for their third annual Juneteenth Jubilee flag raising. Juneteenth is a federal holiday to commemorate the emancipation of African Americans that were enslaved here in the United States.

Tracye Whitfield says it’s important to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of the Black community while also encouraging unity among all Massachusetts residents.

“We are so excited to be here. We got a great crowd out today just to learn about the history and the heritage of slavery and us being freed of slaves and when I say us, I mean Americans… Black Americans,” said Whitfield.

Members of the Springfield community, city and state officials gave presentations as a part of Friday’s celebration to honor the history and the journey of freedom.

Coming up this weekend, the committee will be hosting Jubilee Family Fun Day Saturday at Blunt Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the Jubilee Father’s Day brunch on Sunday at the Dunbar Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.