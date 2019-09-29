Junior Achievement celebrates 100th anniversary at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization is celebrating its 100th year at The Big E.

Junior Achievement was founded in western Massachusetts 100 years ago and they’re celebrating their anniversary at The Big E.

The first Junior Achievement building ever built was at The Big E. The organization teaches financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and workforce readiness to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

They have business and college volunteers who come to classrooms and talk about the importance of math and business.

“We’ve gone from reaching 50 students here in western Massachusetts when we started and we’ve reached over 13,000 last year,” Jennifer Conolly. “Our volunteers donated over $88,000 hours and were part of JA USA which seed over 4 million students all together and 10 million worldwide. So everything good starts in western Mass.”

JA says it prides itself on bringing the real world into the classroom for students.

The organization was founded in Springfield in 1919.