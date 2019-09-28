WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Junior Achievement Day at the Big E Saturday in honor of JA’s 100th anniversary.
Junior Achievement was founded in Springfield, Mass. in 1919 by Theodore Vail. The program provides workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy programs to K–12 youth.Sue, Spiry, Market Mentors
According to a news release sent to 22News, the celebration will include a special JA float in the daily parade joined by students, teachers, volunteers, and senior leadership from JA USA.
“It’s especially fitting to honor our proud history on the Big E fairgrounds, which is the home of the very first Junior Achievement building.”Jennifer Connolly, President of Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts