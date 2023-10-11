SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts renovated its career leadership and innovation center at Tower Square.

Well young people now have another place to learn and prepare for their future. Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts welcomes children in K-12 to participate in their educational programs.

Their programs cater to the age of the children and help to provide young people with the skills they need to own their economic success, plan for the future and make smart academic and economic choices.

Jennifer Connolly President of Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, tells 22News, “We provide the programs at no cost to schools, youth groups, things like youth build, workers and area schools. This program here will be open in the daytime for full classes to come from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then after school programs.”

Some of the programs include financial literacy, career exploration, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. And their different programs cater to the appropriate age group.

Overall more than 8,800 K-12 students have participated in the program.