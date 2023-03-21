SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts collaborated with some local celebrities for a bartending fundraiser Tuesday night in Springfield.

Over at the Student Prince, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Steve Nagle from Rock 102 WAQY, Carla Cosenzi from TommyCar Auto Group, and other business leaders served drinks for a great cause.

22News stopped by the event and spoke with the Development Director of the J.A.W.M. about the impact of the program on the community.

“The thing is, this is a space where young people come starting next fall to learn all about the wonderful opportunities that are in front of them for their careers and for life, especially in western Massachusetts,” said William Dziura.

All celebrity bartenders’ cash-only tips from the event will benefit JAWM, in addition to a portion of all food sales.