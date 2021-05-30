Junior Achievement will hold socially distanced golf tournament on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) announced that they will hold their 23rd Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, June 4, at the Crumpin-Fox Club, 87 Parmenter Road in Bernardston.

“Last year we successfully held this event following social distancing guidelines, and we plan to do the same this year. This is a wonderful opportunity for people to get outside at a gorgeous location, enjoy a fun day of golf, and support an incredibly worthwhile cause,” said Jennifer A. Connolly President of JAWM.

In addition to the golf tournament, participants can also enjoy online bidding for the auction on June 3 and then be part of the live bidding at the event on June 4.

“Supporting the work of Junior Achievement is a commitment to the growth and development of the next generation of our local workforce,” said Al Kasper CEO of Savage Arms.

Social distancing regulations will include requiring players to wear masks in common areas, providing each player with their own cart, and a scramble format with all putts inside three feet conceded with flags remaining in the holes.

The event will offer a round of golf, an auction, and a raffle, as well as a gourmet boxed breakfast and lunch, served on the course.

To register visit jawm.org/annual-golf-tournament.