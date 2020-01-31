‘Just Love’ donations needed to help homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drop-off sites have been in operation for the “Just Love” event, which has been collecting bags and purses filled with supplies for the less fortunate local residents.

Ana Jewell, the coordinator of the event, has called on people to accompany their donated items with a note to those in need. She suggested what words would be a good fit for those donating to this great cause.

“What would they want to hear if they were homeless? what do you want to hear if you have a need? People need words of encouragement. There’s a lot of bad stuff already, but just a little ray of hope.” Ana Jewell, “Just Love” event coordinator

Jewell and her committee will distribute donations to those in need on February 29th, in honor of the leap year.

Drop-off donations for ‘Just Love’ are at the following locations: