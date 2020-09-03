‘Just Say Cheese’ campaign at The Big E supporting local dairy farmers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E is coming to the aid of dozens of western Massachusetts dairy farmers who’ve seen their livelihoods threatened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Victory Cheese Movement” as it’s called will help dairy farmers get their products into the hands of consumers. The signs are now up for the “Just Say Cheese” kickoff campaign at The Big E.

Starting Thursday, September 10, and continuing every other Thursday and Friday, cheese lovers can purchase a variety of products made at places like Thomas Farm in Sunderland. Owner Laurie Cuevas told 22News the pandemic has cut their sales volume by 70 percent.

“All the restaurants closed, the colleges and universities and so we’re backed against the wall immediately,” she said.

Cuevas welcomes The Big E’s overture to find a new market for its cheese products. The Big E in turn feels responsible for helping Pioneer Valley farmers in distress.

“We feel this really ties in heavily to our mission to promote agriculture and ties into the consumer, to the producer to learn where their food comes from,” Elena Hovagimian, agricultural technology manager at the fairgrounds, told 22News.

The goats are ready, so is the cheese-making apparatus to produce the cheese that The Big E will help sell starting next week for curbside pickup inside Gate 9A on the fairgrounds.

Although The Big E itself will remain closed this season because of COVID-19, they owe a responsibility to the fairy farmers to help them ride out the storm.