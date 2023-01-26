SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield city councilor has kicked off his campaign for mayor.

Justin Hurst held an event Wednesday evening at the Cedars Banquet Facility to officially begin his mayoral run. Hurst is currently serving his 5th term as an at-large city councilor. He said he has a mission to advocate for Springfield communities and be responsible for taxpayer dollars.

He told 22News he wants to see money be invested in residents who may be struggling to make a living, new businesses, small businesses, and nonprofits outside of downtown.

“All of these people in this room are the reason why I’m running. It’s not about me, it’s about we,” said Hurst. “It’s about how can we move the city of Springfield in the right direction. Based on this support today I know that they believe in the vision I have for the city of Springfield.”

Mayor Domenic Sarno was first elected in 2007. He is the city’s longest-serving mayor and has not publicly disclosed his political plans.