Juvenile injured in gang-related shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile was injured in a shooting on Worthington Street in Springfield Friday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Worthington and Armory Street.

Walsh said the juvenile wasn’t the intended target but that the shooting was gang-related. The juvenile is expected to survive.

A gang was filming a video in the area when they were shot at and the unintended juvenile was struck. A short time later, Springfield police located a car believed to be connected to the shooting.

The driver of the car was arrested on warrants which includes firearm charges.

The identity of the suspect won’t be released until Monday, once they are arraigned.

