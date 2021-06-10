Juveniles among 3 Springfield residents arrested for car break-ins in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested three teenage boys from Springfield on Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a parked vehicle on Walnut Street in Ludlow.

According to Ludlow Police Department Chief Daniel Valadas, a fourth suspect is being sought in connection with the car break-ins. Officers arrested 18-year-old Yariel Berrios-Ortiz, along with two 15-year-olds, and charged them with the following:

Juvenile, Springfield : Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle nighttime (felony, subsequent offense), and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

: Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle nighttime (felony, subsequent offense), and malicious damage to a motor vehicle. Yariel Berrios-Ortiz and Juvenile, Springfield: Breaking and entering into a motor vehicle nighttime (felony, subsequent offense), receiving a stolen motor vehicle (felony), and resisting arrest.

Photo: Ludlow Police Department

Berrios-Ortiz also had an unrelated felony warrant for his arrest out of Springfield District Court.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Walnut and Oak Street for a report of a car break-in and vandalism. A witness was able to identify one of the juveniles to responding officers, leading to an arrest.

During their investigation, officers located a 2008 Nissan Maxima with a side window smashed. Moments later, a sergeant patrolling Chapin Circle near Birch Point saw three individuals going through two parked cars. They took off in the vehicles they allegedly broke into when the officer approached, resulting in a short chase.

Photo: Ludlow Police Department

The teenagers stopped the vehicles on Brownell and Oakwood Streets and ran, police said. With the assistance of State Police K9 units and Amherst Police, officers were able to take Berrios-Ortiz and the other 15-year-old into custody.

Police are looking for the fourth suspect who got away and are urging all residents to not approach anyone they believe may be suspicious. Instead, call 911.

“In all of these instances where thefts occurred, the vehicles were left unsecured, and in some cases, the keys were left inside the vehicles,” Chief Valadas said. “I urge all residents to remember that simply locking your car doors and removing valuables can prevent crimes like these from occurring. In nearly all cases of car break-ins, they occur because vehicles were left unlocked and all criminals have to do is try the door handle to gain access.”

Chief Valadas is advising residents to use common sense; park in well-lit areas, lock cars and windows, and not leave valuables behind.

The two vehicles they broke into, a 2007 Honda CRV and a 2009 Subaru Forester, were later reported stolen out of Ludlow, police said. The Subaru had minor damages due to the short police chase.

No one was injured during the incident, Chief Valadas said.

The incident continues to be investigated and detectives are trying to determine if other car break-ins on Walnut Street, Voltage Avenue, Power Avenue, and Edison Drive, are connected.

Anyone with information, camera images, or other thefts is asked to call the Ludlow Police Department at (413) 583-8305.