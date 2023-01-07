LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – K-9 Kai of the Longmeadow Police Department is set to retire on Monday, January 9th.

K-9 Reuben has completed his schooling and is now certified to begin working for the Longmeadow Police Department (LPD), according to a Facebook post by the LPD.

K-9 Reuben (L) & K-9 Kai (R) (Longmeadow Police Department)

K-9 Kai has been with the department for the last seven years and is set to retire on Monday. There will be a celebration honoring his service between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., according to the LPD. There will be a fake track set up for him that will lead him to a bunch of gifts, toys, and cookies.