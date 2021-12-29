K-9 Mr. Warner retires from Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is saying goodbye to K-9 Mr. Warner as he retires and welcomes in new police dog, K-9 Flexx.

Springfield Police announce Mr. Warner’s retirement on Wednesday. Mr. Warner assisted in hundreds of arrests throughout his career with Officer Eric Blair. He also assisted in numerous missing persons searches and other investigations alongside the Massachusetts State Police. He received the 2021 Animal Hero Award by the Dakin Humane Society and the North American Police Dog Association’s Outstanding Service Award in 2019.

Commissioner Clapprood stated, “I’d like to congratulate K-9 Mr. Warner on his retirement this month and his successful career. The K-9 team of Mr. Warner and K-9 officer Eric Blair made outstanding arrests and been a wonderful asset to the department. I’d also like to welcome K-9 Flexx to our Unit as Officer Blair’s new partner.”

“Boy, officer Eric Blair and K-9 Mr. Warner have been a dynamic duo. K-9 Flexx will have same ‘big paws’ to fill, but I know both he and Officer Blair will continue to be up to the task. Thanks and Godspeed to them all,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Mr. Warner has been apart of the Springfield Police Department since 2014. He got his unique name from the Warner School 5th grade class that won an essay contest to choose his name. Officer Blair added “Mr.” to his name as well. Mr. Warner’s last day of work was on December 10.

Stories related to Mr. Warner:

K-9 Flexx (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

The Springfield Police Department is also welcoming K-9 Flexx to the team. Officer Eric Blair will work with Flexx, who is a two-year-old Belgium Malinois that began working earlier this month. Flexx already assisted in the arrest of a 21-year-old Springfield man that was arrested Monday after a shots fired incident near the Samuel Bolden Park.