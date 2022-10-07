LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department announced a second K-9 has joined the force.

Officer K-9 Reuben is teaming up with the Longmeadow Police along with K-9 Kai, who has been on with the department for the last 7 years. K-9 Kai will be working with K-9 Reuben to show him the ropes until he is fully trained.

Meet K-9 Reuben

Police Chief Robert Stocks wanted to continue the K-9 program and asked the department to “find me Kai 2.0”. With several donations, Reuben is purchased from Coaching 4 Paws in Connecticut where he was born and raised. He is a one and a half year old German Shepherd.

A grant through Massachusetts Vest-A-Dog was awarded to help provide funding towards bulletproof vests, essential equipment, funding for training, and purchases of dogs.

The police thank Kevin Moriarty of Moriarty’s DogTown in East Longmeadow for introducing them to the Holyoke Kennel Club, Inc. The club made a donation towards the purchase of a new K-9. and also sponsored the Longmeadow K-9 Unit through the American Kennel Club to receive matching funds through the AKC Reunite Adopt A Cop program.

K-9 Reuben & K-9 Kai

K-9 Reuben (L) & K-9 Kai (R) (Longmeadow Police Department)

Reuben is pictured on the right of Kai, who has gray in his beard.

The Longmeadow Police say Kai is not yet retiring and will announce when they have plans do to so.