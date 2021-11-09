K-9 unit demonstrates real world education at Chicopee Comp HS

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police Dogs became educators at Chicopee Comprehensive High School Tuesday.

Social Studies teacher Marc Schuerfeld had his criminal justice and legal studies classes sit in on a demonstration orchestrated by the Chicopee Police K-9 Unit. The dogs used their training to track down evidence and help apprehend simulated lawbreakers.

Their teacher said this demonstration will be invaluable in their studies. “I think it’s important that the kids get to see the real world in real time. The officers get to explain to the kids what they’re journey was to get to where they are now.” Marc Schuerfeld

The veteran educator of 27 years in the Chicopee school system feels some of his students may one day want to become law enforcement officers.

