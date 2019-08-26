Mango greeted kids to help ease some nerves on the first day of school

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) – The students at Indian Orchard Elementary School had a little help to calm their nerves.

Students got to pet, and play ball with Mango, all to ease the first day jitters.

One second-grader told 22News, Mango made him feel better about his first day back at school.

“I was scared and I was kind of worried. But I’m feeling really good about it now.” Noah Rivera

Mango joined the police department earlier this summer after failing out of service dog and K9 training, but the department says he is the perfect comfort dog.

