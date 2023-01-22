PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A waterpark is being considered in Palmer by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions.

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions includes meeting and convention facilities and America’s largest indoor Waterparks, according to the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions website. They have locations in Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania, Sandusky in Ohio, Wisconsin Dells in Wisconsin, and Round Rock in Texas. The resort features innovative waterparks, family entertainment centers, luxury spas, restaurants, and convention centers.

The company is researching new opportunities to expand its report, and a potential development location is being considered in Palmer, according to a news release sent to 22News from Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. 22News went to the potential waterpark site in Palmer.

They are working with different local, county, and commonwealth officials to learn about the possibility of a Kalahari location in Massachusetts.