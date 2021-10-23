Kamp for Kids receives $5k grant from Westfield Bank

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health Network’s Kamp for Kids received a $5k grant for children and young adults with and without disabilities.

Kamp for Kids™ is for children and young adults ages three to twenty two and operates every summer during July and August. The camp offers opportunities to experience growth, inclusion and fun in a summer camp setting.

This grant provides camperships, which makes it possible for all children regardless of family income to attend the camp. Westfield Bank’s Future Fund Program has been a longtime supporter of the summer day camp. Catherine Jocelyn, Vice President of Marketing at Westfield Bank says, “we consider it an honor to support Kamp for Kids™. We are always happy to support such a worthwhile organization that has been serving our community and more importantly children for so many years.”

The bank established The Future Fund in 2002 as a response to the overwhelming community needs and the shrinking resources. They wanted to support the communities youth in all aspects by providing funds for educational, recreational, cultural, and social service programs that serve Westfield Bank’s market area.

According to Anne Benoit, Program Director for Kamp for Kids™, “Westfield Bank has done everything from awarding us the Future Fund grant to providing scholarships to families in need, and collecting gently used toys or other items for the campers to use. Kamp for Kids™ is able to provide the quality experience it does, due to the generosity and connection to the community. We are proud to include Westfield Bank in the Kamp for Kids™ family.”