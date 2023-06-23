CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Jake Oliveira has chosen Karen Rousseau, Ph.D., RN, and Dean of the School of Health Sciences at American International College (AIC), as the recipient of the prestigious Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW) 2023 Commonwealth Heroine Award.

The award recognizes outstanding women who have made significant contributions to their communities and organizations.

Senator Oliveira expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to honor Karen Rousseau with this esteemed recognition. Praising her dedication to service, he stated, “Karen truly embodies the spirit of selflessness and devotion to others. Her exceptional resume and immense impact on the community make her an unquestionably deserving recipient of this award.”

Karen Rousseau boasts an impressive four decades of experience as a registered nurse, with over 30 years as a nurse educator. Her areas of expertise encompass maternal/newborn and pediatric nursing as well as nursing management. Throughout her career, she has held various roles in maternal childcare and nursing administration before assuming her current position at American International College.

Prior to her appointment as Dean of the School of Health Sciences, Rousseau served as the Director of the Division of Nursing at AIC and taught in both undergraduate and RN to BSN programs. Regarding her selection, Rousseau expressed her appreciation for the recognition and emphasized her commitment to being a role model for nursing students. “I strive to guide our nursing students at AIC to succeed in their careers and bring a health-focused perspective to everything I do,” she said.

Rousseau’s most significant achievement in nursing lies in nurturing the development of students and witnessing their success. At AIC, she prioritizes supporting a diverse student body, including many first-generation college students. “Seeing our graduates enter the nursing workforce brings me immense joy, knowing that patients will receive care from healthcare providers who understand and reflect their backgrounds,” Rousseau shared.

Karen Rousseau joins the distinguished Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2023, consisting of 126 remarkable women who will be celebrated at an event held in the Great Hall of the Statehouse on Friday, June 23. The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women aims to be the enduring voice for women across the state, advocating for their fundamental freedoms, basic human rights, and the full enjoyment of life throughout all stages.