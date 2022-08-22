HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News follow-up to homeless concerns that their only source of food, Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke had been shut down this past Saturday.

First thing Monday morning, 22News received assurances from Providence Ministries for the Needy, Inc. in Holyoke the closing was just a one-time occurrence and would not happen again

“We did shut down on Saturday, our staffing is working, we had nobody to cover on Saturday. But that is not normal practice.” Jennie Adamczyk, Executive Director at Providence Ministries

Kate’s Kitchen offers to-go meals daily from 12 to 2 p.m. located at 51 Hamilton Street in Holyoke and serves approximately 200 meals a day. They rely heavily on volunteers. If you have the time to be a part-time volunteer at Kate’s Kitchen on weekends, now or in the future, visit provministries.org or call 413-533-5909.