HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke non-profit organization is offering a holiday meal on Christmas Day to those in need.

The dining room will be open at Kate’s Kitchen from 12 to 2 p.m. serving lunch, Providence Ministries for the Needy, Inc. announced on Monday. They will provide the community with a safe place to go for those without homes or support systems during the holiday.

Kate’s Kitchen offers meals daily from 12 to 2 p.m. located at 51 Hamilton Street in Holyoke. If you have the time to be a part-time volunteer at Kate’s Kitchen, visit provministries.org or call 413-533-5909.