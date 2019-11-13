Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke receives food, money donation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Kate’s Kitchen received a donation of food and funds Tuesday morning.

Atlas Chiropractic of Holyoke donated 275-pounds of food and a check for $1,200.

Their donation was part of an Annual Patient Appreciation event, where they treat patients in exchange for a donation of cash, or a minimum of five-canned goods.

“They work hard every day at this, at their craft of helping people and I’m sure they were very grateful when they were here,” said Dr. James McCann.

Last year’s Patient Appreciation event resulted in donations of 270 pounds of food and $1,000 to Kate’s Kitchen.