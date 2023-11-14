SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kate’s Kitchen, a non-profit organization that helps distribute food locally, was awarded $8,000, just in time for Thanksgiving.

These funds came from Atlas Chiropractic of Holyoke. Their goal for this year was to raise $5,000 to give to the local non profit but this year they surpassed that number. For the past 11 years, the organization’s staff and patients donated money and food to those in need as a part of their annual patient appreciation event.

Dr. James McCann says it’s important to help those who are hungry in the community, “It’s such a special time of the year. As Thanksgiving approaches, we know there is a great need and every year the need gets greater and then us being here to help at this time of the year, it energizes us.”

Through this month long appreciation event, patients would voluntarily make an appointment and in exchange for their donation, patients get chiropractic adjustments. First time patients get a discounted consultation and exam including x-rays.

Last year, Atlas practice members donated more $4,151 and that number just keeps going up.