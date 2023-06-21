HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Kate’s Kitchen is expanding their meal services by offering dinner starting next week.

Kate’s Kitchen, which is an off-shoot service from Providence Ministries, offers free meals to the Holyoke and Pioneer Valley communities, helping those in need with a “no questions asked” policy.

Initially just providing lunch offerings, the kitchen announcing on Wednesday they’ll be expanding as the local community faces high levels of food insecurity. Jennie Adamczyk, Executive Director of Providence Ministries, says they have been seeing an increase in people coming for meals as inflation pumps up the cost of groceries.

“Dinner should not be a luxury for people. It’s a basic necessity and you have lot of people who are choosing what meal they are going to eat, you know SNAP benefits decreased for a lot of families,” said Adamczyk.

Their dine-in service hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. and dinner will be from 5 to 6 p.m. They also offer to-go meals during lunch hours on the weekend. Kate’s Kitchen has been serving the community since 1980 and currently serves more than 200 people a day.