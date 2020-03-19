Keep your car’s cabin air filter clean to stop viruses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the coronavirus continues to spread, it is recommended to make sure the air filters in your car has been cleaned.

Plenty of time is spent in cars, so it’s important we’re breathing in clean air to help prevent illness, especially as the coronavirus continues to rapidly spread.

In addition to cleaning the engine air filter, make sure to check off other things that can be taken care of to maintain clean air in your car.

Frank Palange of V&F Auto in Agawam explained to 22News, “Most cars have a cabin air filter which filters the air you breathe. People don’t change them on a regular basis and the bacteria and all kinds of debris get stuck in there, and that’s physically what you’re breathing.”

It is recommended to have your cabin air filter checked on a regular basis. Palange says it can be difficult to get to on some cars, so you may want to have it serviced by a mechanic.

Don’t forget to disinfect your car to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.