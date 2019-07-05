Keep your children away from open windows

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a concern of all parents living in high rise apartments. Every summer day, 14 children fall out of an open window.

Recently, a three-year-old in Hartford survived a three-story fall from an open window. Two years ago, a child fell out a window in the Boston suburb of Brookline and died. After that, the Holyoke Housing Authority started checking its window locks for all of its apartments.

A Holyoke mother is happy landlords flowed the housing authorities lead for making sure high rise apartments have protective windows. Jessica Mendez of Holyoke said it’s also up to parents to protect their children.

Jessica Mendez told 22News, “Instead of opening the window from the bottom, I could catch them if they’re climbing or take any other steps to make sure he’s not climbing out of the window.”

Experts also say to keep the window areas of high rise apartments clear of furniture so children can’t reach a window that might be unlocked.