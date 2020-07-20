Keeping cool while remaining safe during heatwave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people found ways Monday to cool down as our second heatwave of the season hit western Massachusetts.

As a heat advisory comes to an end many found themselves trying to stay cool, as temperatures once again exceeded 90 degrees. The Forest Park splash pad had a young visitor Monday morning before the rush of people.

Kimberly Smith from Longmeadow brought her three-year-old son to enjoy a little cooldown, on this hot summer day. Smith told 22News that she makes sure that her son is hydrated at all times and to take breaks from physical activity outdoors.

“Staying hydrated, making sure he’s staying cool in some cool water, and just not overexerting energy,” said Smith.

As Massachusetts officially reaches its second heatwave of the season, it’s important to know that Extreme Heat can be dangerous, and deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year in the united states, over 600 people die from heatwaves.

The heat affects the body’s ability to safely regulate its temperature, often resulting in heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. And since we are still in a pandemic, it’s important to keep in mind social distancing guidelines.

Smith added that fellow park-goers have been following social distancing protocols.

“Primarily everyone has been pretty good with social distancing and about masks,” said Smith. “And if they aren’t gathering in a group everyone has there makes on so there hasn’t been much of an issue with masks that I have seen.”

Young kids and the elderly are most susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Warning signs could include excessive sweating, leg cramps, and headache, so be sure to keep an eye on those most vulnerable.