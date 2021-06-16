Keeping kids safe online

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney is reminding parents, teachers, and youth workers to keep children safe and secure while they are using the internet.

22News spoke with a program coordinator of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Holyoke about online safety and their youth. The club utilizes computers and tablets for their programming, especially when it comes to enrichment and remote learning.

One youth coordinator said they always make sure to talk about the importance of online safety with the kids while they are on the web.

“We have a program called net smarts we teach kids the essentials of online safety,” said Justin Bresnahan. “There is a little robot named ‘Clicky’ that teaches the kids all about trusted adults and how to stay away from internet predators and bullies online.”

The Department of Justice recommends that people call 911 if they suspect the exploitation of a child online.