Keeping pets safe and cool during heatwave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday marked day four of our fourth heat wave of the summer in western Massachusetts.

The heat is not only dangerous for people but for our pets too. For example, dogs don’t have the same ability to cool their bodies as we do so they’re at a higher risk of heat-related illness.

The executive director of Dakin Humane Society, Carmine DiCenso, told 22News that you shouldn’t walk your dog outside when temperatures reach extremes. He warns pavement gets hot and could burn your dog’s paws.

DiCenso suggests instead of physically exercising your dog, mentally exercise them, “Keeping a dog’s mind busy is going to tire them as much so get a lot of treats.”

“There’s a lot of interactive toys that you can actually freeze treats in these specially shaped balls and your dog has to bat it around really lick at it, work at it,” he continued.

If you must walk your dog it’s recommended to do it very early in the morning or after the sun goes down.