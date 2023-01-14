SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be the “Keeping the Dream Alive Drive Through” event in Springfield on Saturday.

Representative Bud L. Williams of the 11th Hampden District, in collaboration with the Black Springfield Covid-19 Coalition, is hosting the “Keeping the Dream Alive Drive Through” event, according to a news release from The Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

“As we celebrate the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. we must all remember the tumultuous yet triumphant struggles of those who came before us, many who sacrificed their lives for our civil rights in an attempt to abolish the institutionalized racial segregation, discrimination, and disenfranchisement of black people” stated Williams. “It is a shame that we find ourselves still fighting to this day to realize Dr. King’s dream, but we must continue to be united in the cause for equal justice and inclusion, and in this time of the COVID pandemic with its multitude of variants, we must uplift our communities, get vaccinated, continue to social distance, mask up, and consider the health and welfare of our most vulnerable neighbors”.

This event is free and open to the public and will provide a free box lunch, Covid-19 Prevention Equipment, and music by DJ Groove. The “Keeping the Dream Alive Drive Through” event begins at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Panache Parking Lot in Springfield.

“This event and others hosted by various civic leaders, grassroots organizations, and community groups send a definitive and deliberate message that we are committed to the well-being of our community and the residents of Springfield” stated Williams “We are stronger together and I encourage everyone to do the right thing and join us in protecting ourselves, our community and others”.