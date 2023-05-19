HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every athlete dreads the thought of being sidelined by an injury, preventing them from participating in their beloved sport.

To address this concern, Baystate Rehabilitation Care, in collaboration with local experts, is organizing an event titled “Keeping Your Athlete in the Game-The Sports Medicine Perspective.” The event is scheduled to take place on June 14 at the Baystate Health Education Center, located at 361 Whitney Avenue in Holyoke.

Sports medicine physicians from Baystate Rehabilitation Care, along with other renowned specialists, will provide valuable insights into the latest advancements in sports medicine, focusing on care and injury prevention. The event will feature a range of activities, including informative talks, vendor booths, raffles, and giveaways.

It is open to the public and admission is free. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., allowing attendees to fully immerse themselves in the world of sports medicine.

A distinguished lineup of speakers has been confirmed for the event.

Dr. Julio Martinez-Silvestrini, the medical director of Baystate Rehabilitation Care, will present “A Basketball Player with Knee Pain: The Sports Medicine Physician Perspective,” shedding light on the specific challenges faced by athletes with knee pain.

Dr. Zachary L. Schepart, a specialist from Baystate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, will discuss the “Signs and Symptoms of Sports Exercise Related Injuries,” providing valuable insights into identifying and addressing common sports-related injuries.

Additionally, Dr. Christopher Keroack, a sports nutrition and functional medicine expert from the New England Center for Functional Medicine, will deliver a talk on “Fueling Peak Performance: The Impact of Nutrition on Training and Sports,” emphasizing the vital role of nutrition in optimizing athletic performance.

Christian Ferrara, the head of Strength and Conditioning at Western New England University, will share his expertise on “A Basketball Player with Knee Pain: The Strength and Conditioning Perspective.”

Lastly, Tim Murphy, supervisor at Baystate Rehabilitation Care, will provide valuable insights from the perspective of a physical therapist in his talk, “A Basketball Player with Knee Pain: The Physical Therapist Perspective.”

In addition to the informative sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to explore various vendor booths at the event. Notable participants include the Springfield Thunderbirds, accompanied by their beloved mascot Boomer, as well as the Westfield Starfires with mascot Stanley Starfire.

Other vendors include Donjoy/Surgicare, Team Feit TF Performance, Boys and Girls Club of Springfield, Lady Ballers/Springfield FC, Excel Sports Academy, and Roots Athletic Center.

Interested individuals are required to register in advance, to secure their spot at the event.