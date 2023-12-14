WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts law requires homeowners to be up-to-date with modern fire codes in case of an emergency. Every home is required to have a working fire extinguisher and smoke alarm and you should have multiple of each.

Fire extinguishers contain different extinguishing agents such as water, carbon dioxide, dry chemical or wet chemical, depending on the kind of fire the extinguisher is intended for. All household extinguishers are classified A, B, or on the label to indicate which types of fires you can use them on. Most home fire safety experts recommend a medium size, multipurpose fire extinguishers.

West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony Spear told 22News, “The thing that we want to make sure people are familiar with is if you just grab one from somewhere or someone gives it you one, you want to make sure that what’s in that extinguisher is appropriate for what you are using it on. So if you’re going to be using it in your kitchen, make sure that you’re not using a water extinguisher. You want to use the proper dry chemical type of extinguisher which you can pick up at any local hardware store.”

Cooking is the number one cause of fires in the home and the leading cause of fire related injuries. Make sure that you have a fire extinguisher in your garage, kitchen, and on each floor of your home.

A typical portable fire extinguisher should last about 10 to 12 years in your home. If you aren’t sure how old your extinguisher is then you can check the pressure gauge on a monthly basis to ensure it’s still functional.