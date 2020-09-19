Keeping your plants healthy in colder weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The calendar says summer, but the weather already has us thinking about fall in western Massachusetts.

Early morning temperatures plummeted to the low 30s Saturday, so residents had to bundle up.

“I’m a fan of bundling up and the fall foliage. It’s definitely my favorite time of year,” says Allison Zukowski of Westfield.

It’s already jacket-season, at least in the morning and at night. And with those cold temperatures that means changes if you have any plants or a garden.

22News stopped by the Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield Saturday, to learn what steps you should take now as a gardener to keep your plants healthy.

“You’ve got a lot to take care of. The season is changing and you’re responsibilities are changing as a gardener,” said Nalini Benoit, sales manager at Sixteen Acres.

She recommends, “Anything that belongs inside, like a tropical plant that you brought outside for the summer, I would suggest you start to protect them, start bringing them in.”

Benoit said it’s also a good idea to keep outdoor plants covered overnight, when there’s a higher chance for a frost.

Local residents with plants are already taking precautions. Zukowski told 22News, “They are already inside. My dining room looks like a little jungle right now. The plants keep me busy with the two little ones.”

You also may want to switch over now to cold weather crops like spinach, broccoli, and carrots.

Fall officially begins this Tuesday, September 22.